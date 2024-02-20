The title track of Crakk, starring Vidyut Jammwal, is out, and it's a banger! The song sees the lead actor looking cool, rapping, and performing deadly stunts. Vikram Montrose and Paradox have sung the track. The melody is catchy. Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, produced by Vidyut and Action Hero Films and written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024. Crakk Song 'Dil Jhoom': Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi Crack the Sizzle Code in This Romantic Track (Watch Video).

Watch Crakk Title Track:

