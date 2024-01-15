The makers of Crakk have dropped a sizzling song titled "Dil Jhoom" and it's already captivating audiences! Featuring the dynamic duo of Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi, the track boasts vocals by the versatile Vishal Mishra and the melodious Shreya Ghoshal. This catchy number is packed with stunning visuals that showcase the sizzling romance between the leads. Their chemistry crackles as they dance amidst vibrant backdrops. FYI, the film releases in theatres on February 23. Crakk Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal Goes Against Arjun Rampal in High-Octane Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Jhoom" Song:

