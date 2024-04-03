Rajesh Krishnan's latest directorial venture, Crew, hit the big screens on March 29 and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The movie, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, saw an impressive opening weekend at the box office. The film, made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, has now made Rs 77.33 crore in global box office collections after completing five days of its release. Crew also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Film Sees a Dip on Its First Monday, Earns Rs 37.12 Crore in India.

Crew Worldwide Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

