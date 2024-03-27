The movie Crew, featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, will hit screens on March 29, 2024, having obtained a U/A certification from CFBC. It has a runtime of two hours, three minutes, and 32 seconds. The film has garnered anticipation as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon recently shared BTS moments from the sets. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Crew also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in significant roles. Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Ready As Jasmine in This BTS Glimpse From the Sets Shared Ahead of the Film’s Release (View Pics).

Crew Runtime And Certification Revealed

