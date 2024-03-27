Before the release of the film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the actors expressed their excitement by sharing behind-the-scenes images from the sets. Today, Kriti Sanon posted fun photos on social media, followed by Kareena Kapoor, sharing pictures of her getting ready in her flight attendant attire on Instagram. Her makeup team was seen in the photos. Sharing a glimpse from the set, she wrote, "In my cabin with my crew. 2 Days to go." The Crew is scheduled to release on March 29. Crew: Kriti Sanon Seen Having Fun Time With Her Gang As She Shares BTS Pics Ahead of the Film’s Release!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post

