Dasvi brings together the three brilliant actors of Bollywood – Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. This trailer gives a glimpse how circumstances change for CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary after he is put behind the bars and how his wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat) takes over his reign. Chaudhary, who is just an eighth grader, decides to clear his ‘Dasvi’ from jail after he gets challenged as an incompetent individual by IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal (Yami). The upcoming film promises to be a hilarious ride.

Watch The Trailer Of Dasvi Below:

