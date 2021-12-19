Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram on Sunday (December 19) and shared few beautiful black and white clicks from the sets of her next movie by Shakun Batra. Apart from Deepika, the co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the same on their social media handle. While sharing the same images, everyone confirmed that there's going to a special announcement made tomorrow (December 20) about the yet to be titled movie. So, we are expecting it might be the title of the flick or the release date. While sharing the images the 83 actress wrote, "I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you. Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!"

