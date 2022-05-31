Deepika Padukone who returned to India from Cannes Film Festival on May 30 has now shared a video of all the good, funny and fashionable time she spent in the French Riviera. The actress who was part of the jury panel at the event can be seen at her goofiest best in the clip. She captioned the video as, "Au Revoir Cannes," which means "Goodbye Cannes." Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival: A Look at Cannes 2022 Newest Jury Member’s Best and Most Dramatic Looks in Pics.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)