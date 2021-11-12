Ahead of the release of Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan, the makers on November 12, dropped a new song titled Khoya Paaya. Sung by Amit Trivedi and Delraaz Bunshah, the track sees the lead actor as a TV news anchor telling one and all to live at the fullest without any qualms. The melody is hard-hitting and gives us a reality check. The lyrics of Khoya Paaya are penned by Puneet Sharma. The film releases on Netflix on November 19.

Watch Khoya Paaya Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)