After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer is getting his Bollywood debut and an elated Dharmendra shared the good news with us. Dharmendra tweeted "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless." Interestingly, the untitled film would also mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya.

Check Out Dharmendra Deol's Tweet Below:

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless✨❤️#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol pic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

