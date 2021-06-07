Bollywood's veteran actor, Dharmendra is proving that age is just a number. Why you may ask? As he took to Twitter and informed fans that he has started water aerobics with yoga and little exercise. He is 85. Indeed, serving fitness goals and how.

Check It Out:

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)