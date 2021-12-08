Dharmendra, also known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, has turned a year older on December 8. The veteran actor of Bollywood celebrates his 86th birthday today and from industry members to fans, all are posting heartwarming wishes for him on social media. But the sweetest one comes from his daughter, Esha Deol Takhtani. Sharing a picture with her Papa, she writes, “Happy birthday papa, be happy, healthy, strong & fit, I love you. Stay blessed, U are our strength.”

The Father And Daughter Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)