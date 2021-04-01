Actress and Environmentalist Dia Mirza who got recently married to Vaibhav Rekhi announces pregnancy. Dia took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump as she looks pretty wearing a floral pattern outfit. The picturesque background of a beautiful sunset matches well with the RHTDM actress caption as she announced the good news on the photo-sharing app with an adorable caption embracing Mother Earth.

Dia Mirza Announces Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

