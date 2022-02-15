Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15, 2021. The couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today! The actress has shared a glimpse of their beautiful marriage ceremony on Instagram and mentioned in her post, “Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life.” Dia Mirza Thanks Female Priest Sheela For Officiating Her Wedding Rituals, Actress Feels Proud To See Generation Equality.

Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi’s Wedding Day Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)