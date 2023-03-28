Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines since past few days, thanks to speculations of her impending engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Even after getting spotted together, Pari as well as the politician has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Now amidst these rumours, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter and congratulated the couple. So, are Parineeti-Raghav seeing each other? Parineeti Chopra Dating AAP Leader Raghav Chadha? Actress Sparks Romance Rumours After Spotted Having Lunch With Politician (Watch Video).

Sanjeev Arora Congratulates Parineeti and Raghav:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

