In a startling revelation, Diljit Dosanjh's fiercely guarded personal life has been thrust into the spotlight. Despite his efforts to shield his family from public scrutiny, a close friend has come forward, asserting that the acclaimed singer is indeed married and a father. According to the unnamed source featured in Indian Express' Sunday Express Eye, Dosanjh's wife is reportedly an Indian-American, and the couple shares a son. This surprising revelation contradicts Amar Singh Chamkila actor's usual privacy about his family life, leaving fans and media puzzled while the star stays silent in response to these claims. Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh Unveils New BTS Pics With Parineeti Chopra From Film Sets.

Diljit Dosanjh Married?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)