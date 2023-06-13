In a heartfelt birthday message, Disha Patani took to social media to express her gratitude and aspirations for the year ahead. Sharing a bunch of pictures, Disha expressed her deep appreciation for the past year and extended her thanks to everyone who sent their wishes. She also expressed her hope that the coming year would bring love and happiness to everyone's hearts. Disha's message reflected her profound gratitude for the beautiful souls in her life. With excitement and anticipation, she expressed her eagerness to experience more sunsets, create cherished memories with her loved ones, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Disha Patani Birthday: Hottie's XXX-Tra Bold Outfits That Scream Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

So grateful for this year✨ thank you so much for all your wishes❤️ i really hope this year fills everyone’s heart with love 🌸 i am blessed to have the most beautiful souls in my life✨ looking forward to more sunsets, happy memories with my loved ones and finding myself🌸✨ pic.twitter.com/2SJlGaPruV — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 13, 2023

