Disha Patani received a cute birthday wish from rumoured ex-girlfriend Tiger Shroff. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of their public appearances and posing with the crowd. Tiger wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." with a red heart emoji. Disha Patani Birthday: Hottie's XXX-Tra Bold Outfits That Scream Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Instagram Story Here:

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram Post)

