Finally, Tiger Shroff has wished his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday. The actor took to Instagram and shared a dancing video featuring him and Patani. The clip is way too cute. He also called Disha a 'villain' via the caption of the post. AWW!!!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)