Tiger Shroff has been showered with the sweetest messages across social media platforms on the occasion of his birthday. Disha Patani too took to Insta Story to wish her ex-boyfriend on the special day. She shared a cute throwback picture of him and mentioned in the note, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day Tiggy.” Is Disha Patani Dating Aleksandar AlexIlich? This Video of Actress Blowing a Kiss Towards the Serbian Model is Fuelling 'Relationship' Rumours!

Disha Patani’s Birthday Post For Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits Instagram/@dishapatani)

