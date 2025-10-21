Ananya Panday celebrated Diwali in a traditional, heartfelt manner this year. The actress took to her social media to share glimpses of her festive celebrations, which quickly won over fans for their simplicity and for their sentiments attached. Ananya shared a series of pictures on her social media stories and also a carousel post on her social media account. Diwali 2025: Urvashi Rautela Says, ‘Diwali Shines Brightest When You’re With Those Who Matter’.

In one of the pictures shared on the stories, she was seen wearing a pink vintage outfit designed by ace designer Rohit Bal, a piece that originally belonged to her mother, Bhavna Pandey. Sharing the story behind her attire, the actress wrote, "'Vintage Gudda' from my mom's closet 20-plus years ago." Along with the outfit, she also wore a pair of earrings with special family significance. She said, "...gifted to my mom by my dadi on her wedding day and stolen by me on her Diwali day."

Ananya Panday’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Another clip from her post showed Ananya sitting gracefully in the middle of her home, surrounded by beautiful Diwali decor and family members showering her with rose petals during the Lakshmi Puja, highlighting that she was the Lakshmi of the house. In one of the other images, Ananya was seen spending some time with filmmaker Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi Johar as they posed together in festive cheer. Sharing the post, Ananya captioned it, “Filled with love and light.” The actress's Diwali pictures received an outpouring of love from her fans and friends across the industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru and Family; Photos From Their Festive Get-Together Go Viral!.

Pictures From Ananya Panday’s Diwali 2025 Celebrations With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

As the background song for the carousel post, Ananya chose the iconic song “Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar” from the cult classic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. On the professional front, Ananya, who debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was last seen in her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar. She was also seen in movies like Dream Girl 2, Liger, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Aanaya Panday). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).