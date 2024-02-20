Kiara Advani is confirmed as the female lead in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie Don 3. She will join Ranveer Singh in this popular film franchise for the first time. Although the details of Kiara's role are not yet revealed, it is speculated that her character will have negative shades. The rumours about Kiara's inclusion in Don 3 started last year in August when she was seen at Excel Entertainment's office. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani In Don 3:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)