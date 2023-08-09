The anticipation for Dream Girl 2 intensifies as the teaser of the song "Dil Ka Telephone 2.0" is unveiled, featuring the dynamic duo Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The track, which originally made a cameo in the first installment, is now reborn as a full-fledged song in the sequel and it will release on August 10. Sung by a powerhouse trio including Jonita Gandhi, Meet Bros, and Jubin Nautiyal, the song promises a blend of nostalgia and fresh vibes. Dream Girl 2 will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023. Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Film Laugh Riot, Says ‘There Was Never a Dull Moment On The Set'.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

