Drishyam 2 released in theatres on November 18 and the third day of its release saw the highest collections. The total collection of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer stands at Rs 64.14 crore. Drishyam 2 Ending Explained: Ajay Devgn's Remake Takes A Different Turn From Mohanlal's Thriller - Here's How! (SPOILER ALERT).

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)