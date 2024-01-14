Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film, Dunki, continues its impressive box office run, collecting Rs 458.69 crore in just 24 days! This remarkable figure encompasses both domestic and international collections, highlighting the film's global appeal. Helmed by the renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki hit theaters on December 21, 2023. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Box Office Collection Update:

Our heart melts everytime we see your love growing at the Box Office! ❤ Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/UPKuAA8Aqt — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 14, 2024

