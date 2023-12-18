Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film, Dunki, is approaching its release, with the superstar recently unveiling the latest track, ‘Dunki Drop 6’ “Banda.” Expressing his admiration for singer Diljit Dosanjh, SRK took to Instagram to share a video, thanking Diljit and praising him as the "coolest in the world." In the video, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude and mentioned that he'd love to learn the vibe Diljit brings to his work. He concluded with affectionate words, promising a hug when they meet. Dunki Drop 6 Is ‘Banda’ Song: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Hardy’s Anthem From His Upcoming Rajkumar Hirani Film (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Diljit Dosanjh

