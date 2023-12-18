In anticipation of the release of the film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, the makers have unveiled a new song as Dunki Drop 6 titled “Banda." The YouTube release is accompanied by the description, "Kabhi hua na na hi hoga aashiq iske jaisa, chaahe khud marr jaaye iska ishq rahega zinda" - introducing Hardy's anthem from Dunki - “Banda."" Watch the video below for a glimpse of the song. Dunki Diaries: Taapsee Pannu Wanted to 'Marry' Shah Rukh Khan If He Was ‘Single’, King Khan Makes Cheeky Revelation (Watch Video).

Watch Dunki Drop 6 "Banda" Song Here

