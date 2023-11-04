After a fun teaser, Shah Rukh Khan on November 4 dropped new posters from his next Dunki and they look raw. In the pics shared, King Khan and his team featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar could be seen embarking on a new journey. "Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha," SRK captioned the images. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki releases in India on December 22. Dunki Drop 1: New Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Sends Fans Into Frenzy of Excitement and Anticipation!

Dunki New Posters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)