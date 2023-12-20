During the #AskSrk session, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his little son AbRam has already watched Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki SRK also mentioned that his son keeps singing 'I Want To Go To The Lavatory' every time he watches the film, and he continues to sing it repeatedly. Undoubtedly, that's incredibly cute. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Hasn't Yet Seen Final Cut of the Film During #AskSrk Session.

Little AbRam Already Watched Dunki:

Abram has seen it and he keeps singing “I want to go to Lavatory!!! #Dunki https://t.co/WrSvWKq21y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

