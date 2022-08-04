Shah Rukh Khan finishes the London schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and the superstar sported a cool casual look as the paparazzi's lens captured him on his return. SRK sported a cool casual Military printed long sleeves Shirt and dark blue jeans. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Attentively Listens to Rajkumar Hirani in This Leaked Pic From Budapest!

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)