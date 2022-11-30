Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter today (Nov 30) and dropped a video thanking the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for making their shooting experience for Dunki in the deserted area quite smooth. He also lauded their hospitality along with announcing Dunki's Dubai schedule wrap. The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki Title Announcement Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Announce Their Film With a Quirky Promo, To Release in Theatres on December 22, 2023! (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan in Saudi Arabia:

A very big Shukran to @mocsaudi_en , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth… pic.twitter.com/gjCqCMRSZk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2022

