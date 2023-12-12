Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his third visit this year to the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. A video of the actor's visit went viral on social media, where he was discreetly accompanied by his entourage and manager Pooja Dadlani. In an effort to maintain a low profile, Shah Rukh donned a large black jacket and cap to conceal his identity while navigating the shrine. The actor, eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani, had previously visited the shrine ahead of his last two film releases, Jawan and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Check Unforgettable Dialogues of Dunki Actor That Define His Reign As the ‘King’!

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In Katra Ahead Of Dunki Release

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HbjW0YczUC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

