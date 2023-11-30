Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a remarkable year-end with the release of his third film, Dunki, scheduled for December 21. As anticipation builds, rumours circulate about the actor setting a specific date for the official trailer launch. Despite sharing intriguing teasers titled Dunki Drop in recent weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has withheld the full trailer. The latest reports suggest that fans can expect the Dunki Trailer to drop on December 7, a fortnight before the film's much-anticipated debut. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the trailer. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles in Black While Dubbing for Film (Watch Videos).

Dunki Trailer Release Update

