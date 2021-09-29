Ek Villain Returns or Ek Villain 2 is all set to hit the big screens on Eid 2022. John Abraham took to Twitter and dropped the release date of the flick, that is on July 8 next year. The movie is a spiritual sequel of Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain although as per reports its storyline is completely different with new twists.

Check Out John Abraham's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)