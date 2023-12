The makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki organised a special screening for the consulates of various nations on Thursday in Mumbai. Representatives from various nations, including Hungary, USA, UK, Welsh, Belgium, Germany, Australia, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Swiss, Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Finland, Mauritius, Oman and the Netherlands attended the screening. The screening was also attended by the director Rajkumar Hirani. Take a look at the pictures from the special screening. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki International Screening

Rajkumar Hirani at the screening of Dunki for various countries’ consulates ❤️🇮🇳 Dunki, the film is a global phenomenon! DUNKI THIS WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/aopVFoR1wZ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 29, 2023

Dunki stars Shah Rukh along with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar. The film hit the theatres on December 21 and since then it has been the talk of the town. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described Dunki as his best film. Dunki Drop 4: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Film Gives Glimpse of Dangerous 'Dunki' Route Peppered With Comedy and Action (Watch Video).

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he had said.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. SRK's Dunki is doing decent collections at the box office but it failed to create the same sort of buzz as his blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.

