Critically-acclaimed Hindi-language film, Faraaz, is now available to stream online. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie can be watched on Netflix by subscribed users only. Starring Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor, Faaraz is based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe. Faraaz: Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal and Juhi Babbar's Real Life Hostage Drama To Release on 100 Screens Across India on February 3.

Faraaz on Netflix:

The story of a young man's bravery in times of darkness. #Faraaz is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/xYfsWsTfDR — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 31, 2023

Watch Faraaz Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)