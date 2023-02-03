Filmmaker Hansal Mehta directorial, Faraaz, a real life hostage drama, will be released in select 100 screens across the country. Producer Anubhav Sinha says it is a special film, and wants people to be a part of the premium show experience across India. Sinha shares, "Faraaz is a story that needs to be experienced on the big screen. We want this film to reach its right audience and hence we decided to have a premium release in select screens." Hansal Mehta To Direct Aditya Rawal And Zahan Kapoor In Faraaz, Produced By Anubhav Sinha And Bhushan Kumar (Watch Video).

"It is a special film and we want people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.The way that people consume content has evolved a lot over the last few years, be it watching movies at home on OTT or going to the theatre to watch a film. It's important for us as filmmakers and producers to adapt to how the audience behaviour has changed and hence we decided to release Faraaz in select screens." Faraaz Trailer: Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha’s Film Based on Dhaka Terrorist Attack Looks Intense and Hard Hitting (Watch Video).

Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, Faraaz is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times.Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. Faraaz is all set to release on February 3.

