It is Gauri Khan’s birthday today (October 8) and all are wishing her tons of love and prayers as she is going through one of the toughest phases in her life. Gauri’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau over a drug raid that was conducted on Cordelia Cruise. Since Aryan’s arrest, neither Gauri nor Shah Rukh Khan have been spotted by the media. Farhan Khan Kunder, who is a dear friend to the Khan family, has extended heartwarming wishes to Gauri. She shared a picture of SRK and Gauri and wrote, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today.”

Farah Khan Kunder’s Birthday Post For Gauri Khan:

