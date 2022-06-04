Hours after the perfume brand Layer'r Shot was criticised for its new ads which promoted rape culture, Bollywood actor-filmmaker, Farhan Akhtar has slammed the makers of such ads. He took to Twitter and called the creators of the commercial 'tasteless and twisted minds'. Layer’r Shot’s New Body Spray Ad Slammed for Promoting Rape Culture, Govt Orders Suspension of Controversial Advertisements.

Have a Look:

What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 4, 2022

