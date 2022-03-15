Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is super impressed with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film Badhaai Do. As he took to his micro-blogging site and gave a big shoutout to the team behind the film and also the lead stars. He wrote, "What a sweet film with its message of inclusiveness & its heart in the right place."Badhaai Do Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar Are Endearing As the Closeted ‘Couple’ in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Social Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Farhan Akhtar Lauds Badhaai Do:

Watched #BadhaaiDo last night. What a sweet film with its message of inclusiveness & its heart in the right place. Congratulations to Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the writers & team. A big shout out to @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar & cast .. excellent performances across the board. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)