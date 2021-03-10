Farhan Akhtar's Toofan has taken the OTT route for release. The film will hit Amazon Prime Video on May 21. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra.
Check out the release date announcement of Toofan here...
IT'S OFFICIAL... FARHAN AKHTAR: #TOOFAAN PREMIERES ON AMAZON... #Toofaan - which reunites #FarhanAkhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after #BhaagMilkhaBhaag - premieres 21 May 2021 on #Amazon... OFFICIAL POSTERS... pic.twitter.com/Hf5019nJZi
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2021
