Excitement peaks as advance bookings for the much-anticipated film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, have opened ahead of its January 25, 2024, theatrical release. Directed by the acclaimed Siddharth Anand, the film promises a high-octane cinematic experience with the stellar cast in lead roles. Fighter: Makers Unveil Playful BTS Footage of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Filming 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' Song - WATCH.

See Hrithik Roshan's X Post Here:

This goes out to all my wingmen - Advance Booking for #Fighter is now open. Book your tickets NOW! https://t.co/cu9cIkkccg Fighter Forever 🇮🇳#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D. pic.twitter.com/HGUiaXjM3V — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 20, 2024

