Siddharth Anand's Fighter trailer captivated audiences, promising a stellar start to 2024. With songs topping playlists, the BTS video for "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" adds to the excitement. Shot against a picturesque beach backdrop, the video reveals the dedicated efforts behind creating this vibrant dance number. The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone transcends from screen to behind-the-scenes moments. Director Siddharth Anand and choreographers Bosco-Caesar share insights, enhancing the BTS experience. Fighter: Pakistani Stars Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui Accuse Hrithik Roshan's Movie of 'Spreading Hate'; Here's How Siddharth Anand Reacted!h

Watch Ishq Jaisa Kuch Song BTS Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)