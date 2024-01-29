Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter gained momentum during the Republic Day holiday and the subsequent weekend. Despite a dip in collections on Saturday, the box office numbers rose again on Sunday. The film, released on January 25, earned Rs 24.60 crore on Thursday (release day), Rs 41.20 crore on Friday, Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday, and Rs 30.20 crore on Sunday, making a total of Rs 123.60 crores in India within four days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in significant roles. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-Starrer Collects Rs 93.40 Crore in India!

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4

#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The biz of… pic.twitter.com/pCLOD4Ykh3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2024

