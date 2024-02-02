Siddharth Anand’s recent release Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, continues to break records at the box office. The movie, depicting the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, portrayed by Hrithik, has garnered an impressive Rs 250 crore worldwide within its opening week. The production house, on their X handle, unveiled the film's poster and disclosed the box office collection of this aerial war drama. According to reports, Fighter has earned a total of Rs 140.35 crore in India during its opening week. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddharth Anand’s Aerial Actioner Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Accumulates Rs 140.35 Crore Within a Week in India – Reports.

Fighter Enters Rs 250 Crore Club:

