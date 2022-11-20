Ranveer Singh, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, won the Superstar of the Decade award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. The actor shared pictures flaunting his trophy and mentioned in his post, “Honoured to receive this award in the presence of my parents & my screen idols.” Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night: Ranveer Singh Sets the Stage on Fire With His Impeccable Dance Act at the Event (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh Wins Superstar Of The Decade Award

