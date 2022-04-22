After an amazing thriller trailer, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar have unveiled the teaser of the first song from the film. Titled "Firecracker", the song will see lead star Ranveer Singh bust some groovy Gujju moves. The song will release on April 25. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New Poster Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch Released Ahead of Its Premiere.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

Aag laga dega 🔥 #Firecracker out on 25th April! Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! pic.twitter.com/KWI8mFO2Zb — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 22, 2022

