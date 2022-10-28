It was a day ago, when Kartik Aaryan surprised fans by sharing an update on his upcoming film Freddy. He revealed that his next will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, on October 28, the actor teased everyone with a new poster of the film that sees a tortoise carrying teeth and rose. He also mentioned that Freddy's first look will be out soon. Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy to Premiere Directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Have a Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)