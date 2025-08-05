English singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness,” died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. Days after his passing, singer Rod Stewart paid tribute to the heavy metal legend during his concert on July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to The Daily Mail, the 80-year-old musician played an AI-generated video showing Ozzy Osbourne in heaven, clicking selfies with other late music icons like Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Prince, Tupac Shakur, and XXXTENTACION, among others. However, what was meant to be a heartfelt tribute resulted in severe backlash online. What made matters worse was that Stewart reportedly told the crowd after playing the video, “Very sad. A lot of those people died because of drugs, and I’m still here.” Netizens shared their uncomfortable reactions under a post on X (formerly Twitter). A user wrote, "Not gonna lie,this is weird AF." Another wrote, "Not gonna lie, it was uncomfortable to watch, but the ones with Michael and Freddie, those, those hit a spot man." Ozzy Osbourne Dies: Heavy Metal Legend and Black Sabbath Frontman Passes Away at 76 After Yearslong Struggle With Parkinson’s Disease.

Rod Stewart’s ‘Weird’ Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Rod Stewart pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by displaying AI-generated images of Ozzy taking selfies with dead celebrities in heaven ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N8Mqs6BLdk — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) August 5, 2025

Here’s How the Internet Reacted

Nah, too weird — JD & The Straight Shot (@YouSuckSekali) August 5, 2025

AI makes thing so weird and creepy — Westralian J (@JL_NOYB) August 5, 2025

Was It That Bad?

In very bad taste!!! Rod should DEF apologize! — Adam Ginsberg (@AdamGinsberg9) August 5, 2025

Please tell me we don’t need selfie sticks in heaven. — Sheetrock_PatchBoy⚜️ (@johnpeltier) August 5, 2025

‘Uncomfortable To Watch’

Not gonna lie, it was uncomfortable to watch, but the ones with Michael and Freddie, those, those hit a spot man. — Sir Harry Maguire The Great (@MaguireTheGreat) August 5, 2025

