On Monday, August 25, US President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, in what seems to be a sharp escalation in his battle to exert greater control over what has long been considered an institution independent from day-to-day politics. In a letter shared on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump said he is removing Lisa Cook because of allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee to the agency that regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, made the accusations against Cook last week. "In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity," Trump's letter to Cook read. Donald Trump Says There Seems to Be ‘Purge or Revolution’ in South Korea Ahead of Summit With New President Lee Jae Myung.

Donald Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

BREAKING: Trump fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook pic.twitter.com/p2o0KsHgla — BNO News (@BNONews) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)